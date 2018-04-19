Amy Schumer’s new movie ‘I Feel Pretty’ has a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes and is projected to bomb at the box office

caption Amy Schumer in “I Feel Pretty.” source STX Films

Critics are panning the new Amy Schumer-led comedy “I Feel Pretty,” after the film’s trailer spurred an online backlash this week ahead of the movie’s release on Friday.

Schumer stars as the film’s lead character, Renee, “a woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem, that hold her back everyday, [and who] wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel,” the film’s website reads.

Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, “I Feel Pretty” drew criticism on social media earlier this week over its trailer, which some argued appeared to promote a negative stance on issues of body image.

Schumer has since responded to the backlash in interviews with multiple outlets. She told Vulture that audiences should see the film before judging it by its trailer, and described how “I Feel Pretty” addresses issues of “low self-esteem.”

“It’s not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful, it’s about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some,” Schumer told Vulture. “Everyone’s got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance.”

But film critics appear to have not found much redeeming material in “I Feel Pretty.” The film currently sits at a 36% “Rotten” rating on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“I Feel Pretty” is also expected to open to a slow start in theaters this weekend. The Wrap projected that the film is set for opening of $13-15 million at the box office, well below the release of Schumer’s 2015 film “Trainwreck,” which opened with $30 million and went on to gross $140.7 million worldwide.

Here are a few of the harshest reviews of the film so far:

“An honest-to-God fiasco. Virtually every single aspect of this rigidly unfunny comedy is botched, from the characters to the plot, the themes to the core message.”

Inkoo Kang, The Wrap

“‘I Feel Pretty’ takes a talented comic and casts her in the worst possible light (and I don’t mean that literally. She looks fine).”

Sara Stewart, The New York Post

“Ersatz and predictable, ‘I Feel Pretty’ just wanders in circles of amiable confusion, and the star never finds a groove that connects the two halves of Renee into one believable woman.”

Ty Burr, Boston Globe

“The comedy rarely addresses 2018 image issues in an intelligent or self-knowing way. Instead, it sticks to the basics, such as the revelation that beautiful women have boyfriend problems too.”

Mara Reinstein, US Weekly

“‘I Feel Pretty’ wants to eat its cake and have it, too — inviting us to laugh at women because of how they look, while scolding us for doing so.”

Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

“Amy Schumer plays yet another shallow New Yorker with self-esteem issues in ‘I Feel Pretty,’ but it seems that with each starring role, the characters become more pitiful and the life lessons more corny.”

Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, The AV Club