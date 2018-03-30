Andrew McCabe has a GoFundMe page to raise money for his legal defense — and it’s already raised far more than it asked for

Andrew McCabe, the former deputy FBI director who was fired on March 16, is bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for his legal defense fund.

Andrew McCabe, the deputy FBI director who was fired earlier this month, is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for his legal defense.

A GoFundMe page started by the group, Friends of Andrew McCabe, soared past $350,000 by early Friday morning, exceeding the fundraiser’s original $150,000 goal.

In an appeal for contributions, the fundraiser calls up McCabe’s 21 years of service at the FBI. “He served the United States with courage and distinction in the days following the President’s summary dismissal of former director James Comey,” the description says, referring to Comey’s firing in May 2017, calling it “one of the most tumultuous periods in the bureau’s history.”

McCabe had served as acting FBI director after Comey was fired. McCabe later served as deputy to the Trump-appointed director, Christopher Wray, afterward – but soon became a frequent target for Trump.

The president publicly castigated McCabe and taunted his wife on the belief that McCabe was part an internal conspiracy to undermine his presidency. McCabe was soon forced out of the bureau during an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) into disclosures he made to the media about the probe of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The OIG determined that McCabe had not been entirely truthful about the matter. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his firing on March 16, just hours before he was eligible to retire with a lifetime pension and benefits.

McCabe has disputed the OIG’s findings. He said he believes he was a political target because he is a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into whether Trump tried to obstruct an ongoing federal probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US election.

Despite his separation from the bureau, McCabe still faces some headwinds amid several ongoing legal matters, the GoFundMe page notes. McCabe is being represented by former Department of Justice inspector general Michael Bromwich.