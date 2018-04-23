A journalist’s death was captured on Facebook Live during protests in Nicaragua

Angel Gahona was shot while covering a protest in Bluefields, Nicaragua, on Saturday.

He was filming a video on his phone when he was shot. A cameraman standing behind him captured the whole thing.

Deadly protests have been taking place around Nicaragua after the government announced plans to have workers pay more for social security, while reducing existing pensions.

A Nicaraguan journalist was shot dead on Facebook Live while filming protests in his home country.

Angel Gahona was filming and narrating a video on his phone outside the city hall of Bluefields, southeastern Nicaragua, when he was killed on Saturday night.

He was followed closely by a cameraman, whose footage captured the entire shooting and its aftermath.

In the cameraman’s video, which Business Insider has chosen not to publish, Gahona is seen approaching an ATM glass door when a single shot rings out and Gahona collapses immediately.

As he lay still on the side of a street, several voices are heard screaming his name. Grainy footage of Gahona lying on the ground showed blood coming from his head and chest.

Gahona was taken to hospital with a serious head wound but died from his injuries on his way, according to Sky News.

caption Angel Gahona filming in Bluefields, Nicaragua, before he was shot. source Ileana Lacayo Ortíz/Facebook

Only police and people fighting the protesters were around Gahona when he was shot, Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa reported, citing local journalists.

Bluefields was one of several Nicaraguan cities that witnessed violent clashes after the government announced a plan last week to have workers pay more into the country’s social security system, while reducing the pensions of existing retirees.

Gahoan’s death is one of at least 25 around the country since protests broke out, CNN reported, citing local human rights activists.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega reversed the social security proposal on Sunday as a result of the protests.

He said in televised remarks translated by The New York Times: “We have to re-establish order. We cannot allow groups to impose chaos, crime, and looting.”