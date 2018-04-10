Appier Brings AI-driven Insights to LINE with Aixon Integration

Integration will also enable real-time, cross-platform marketing for LINE Business Connect enterprises





TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – April 10, 2018 – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced today that Aixon, its AI-powered data intelligence solution, is now fully integrated with one of the largest messaging platforms in Asia, LINE. The integration enables organizations using LINE Business Connect, a service for corporate clients that provides an API allowing access to various LINE account features, to generate powerful AI-driven insights into their followers and reach out to them with highly targeted marketing messages.





Aixon does this through its powerful predictive audience segmentation capabilities. The AI engine first cross-maps LINE user IDs with Appier’s CrossX database of over 2 billion user and device profiles and then segments them into keyword and interest areas. The organization with the LINE Business Connect account can then use these target audience segments to send customized messages to the users most likely to respond positively.





More significantly, this opens up the potential for real-time cross-platform marketing. For example, if a LINE user shops on an e-commerce site but doesn’t complete the purchase, the site owner can send the user a message on LINE with a special offer to prompt him or her to complete the purchase.





“We’re delighted that Appier has integrated Aixon and LINE Business Platform. This enriches the functionality for LINE Business Connect customers and will give them deep insights into the usage trend and user behavior, allowing customers to do more precise data analysis, information filtering and more effective data application. This is resonant with LINE’s mission, ‘Closing the Distance’ between users and businesses and services. We’re especially excited about the potential that this creates for cross-platform marketing,” said Benny Wu, Head of Platform Business of LINE Taiwan.





“LINE is one of the most widely adopted messaging platforms and reaches hundreds of millions of people in Asia. It is an active and vibrant community which is a dream for marketers. They now have the added boost of the AI brain of Aixon which uses deep learning and machine learning technologies to help bridge the gap with their customers,” said Magic Tu, VP of Product Management, Appier.





Aixon and LINE Business Connect customers in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia will be able to start taking advantage of the integrated platform from June this year.





About Appier

Appier is a technology company which aims to provide artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to help enterprises solve their most challenging business problems. For more information please visit www.appier.com.