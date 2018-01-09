Appier Named in CB Insights’ Second Annual AI 100 Companies

List recognizes the world’s top 100 private companies working on groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology.
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – January 9, 2018 – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has been named in CB Insights’ AI 100 Companies 2018, the second time it has made the list. Announced at the CB Insights A-ha! conference in San Francisco, the AI 100 accolade recognizes promising private companies from around the world working on groundbreaking AI technology.
“We’re delighted to be named for the second year running in CB Insight’s AI 100. This is great recognition for our continued progress in the enterprise AI arena. 2017 has been a milestone year for us, not only did we celebrate our 5th anniversary as a company, but we also brought on board new notable investors and increased the number of valuable customers we serve to over 1,000,” said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and co-founder of Appier.
“This year also saw us expand our presence in Asia with new offices, extend our R&D team to Singapore and make significant progress with Aixon, our AI-based data intelligence platform for enterprises. In addition, we’ve boosted our management line-up with experienced leaders. We look forward to more exciting developments in 2018.”
Appier’s Series C round of investment brought in US$33 million and more importantly market reach from SoftBank Group, LINE Corporation, NAVER Corporation, EDBI and AMTD Group. The new additions to Appier’s executive team included Sean Chu, Chief Strategy Officer: Junde Yu, Chief Business Officer; and Charles Ng, Vice President for Enterprise AI. The company opened new offices in Osaka in July and Bangkok in May this year.
Appier also made headway with Aixon, launching it in Japan and sealing new customers such as LIFULL Co., one of Japan’s largest real estate and housing information services.
About Appier
Appier is a technology company which aims to provide artificial intelligence platforms to help enterprises solve their most challenging business problems. For more information please visit www.appier.com.