Apple just introduced a new iPad aimed at teachers and students — take a look

- Apple on Tuesday announced a new 9.7-inch iPad.
- The new device is aimed at teachers and students. It will support Apple Pencil and have upgraded Apple software like Pages and Keynote.
- The new iPad costs $329 for consumers and $299 for schools.
Apple announced a new 9.7-inch iPad on Tuesday morning.
The new iPad, which was announced on stage at an event in Chicago, is intended for education. It will have new versions of Apple software like Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, and will support Apple Pencil.
Some more specs in the new iPad:
- 10 hours of battery life
- 9.7-inch display
- 8-megapixel camera
- LTE option
- A10 Fusion chip
- GPS
- Compass
- Touch ID
- HD FaceTime camera
Apple also upgraded free iCloud storage from 5 GB to 200 GB, but that’s only for students and teachers.
The new iPad costs $329 for consumers, but $299 for schools. Apple currently sells another 9.7-inch iPad for the same price, but that iPad does not support Apple Pencil.
Apple Pencil is not included with the purchase of the new iPad – it will cost $99 for consumers and $89 for schools.
The new iPad is available to order starting Tuesday and will begin shipping this week.