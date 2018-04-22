Forget the iPhone X — Apple could launch a new iPhone with a bigger screen this year for as little as $550

Last year, Apple launched its first $1,000 phone.
The iPhone X is not only Apple’s most expensive phone, but also its most advanced model. It featured a screen that stretched across the entire device, and advanced front-sensors that lets the phone scan your face to keep it secure.
But as soon as September, you might not need to pay $999 to get these features. Several reliable sources – including Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, Morgan Stanley, and KGI Securities – have said they expect Apple to release a lower-cost iPhone this year.
KGI Securities said in a note seen by Business Insider on Wednesday that it could be priced between $550 and $650. Apple launches new iPhones in September, so that’s when it could come out.
Here’s what we know about the most important iPhone Apple could launch this year:
The new low-cost iPhone will only be one of three models that are expected to come out this fall. Apple is also expected to launch an updated version of the iPhone X as well as a super-sized iPhone X.
- source
- KGI Securities
Here’s everything Apple’s expected to launch this year.
But the cheapest of the three new phones is expected to be the best-selling, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could account for 65% to 75% of iPhones sold this upcoming cycle, he said in a note earlier this week.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
It could have an edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition.
- source
- Hollis Johnson
One reason why it could be less expensive than the iPhone X is because it uses a less advanced screen. It’s said to use an LCD screen, instead of the OLED screen on the iPhone X. OLED screens use less power and have better colors.
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
More information about LCD vs OLED here.
Supply chain sources have said the new iPhone will have a 6.1-inch screen, which is bigger than the screens on the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 Plus.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The new low-end iPhone may also support a feature Asian users have been asking for a while: two SIM card slots, so you can easily switch between carriers or data plans. There could also be a single-SIM model, according to KGI Securities.
- source
- Flickr / Simon Yeo
The double-SIM model will likely be more expensive. “If the [double-SIM] model sells for US$650-750, the single-SIM model may sell for US$550-650,” Kuo wrote in a note seen earlier this week.
Other specs haven’t been rumored, but you can expect the low-end iPhone to have a new Apple chip, and a powerful rear camera as well — although it may not have the double-lens design on the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus, because Apple usually leaves those features off of its less expensive iPhones.
- source
- Apple
But while Apple is exploring a low-cost phone, it is also expected to launch a super-sized iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen. Some analysts believe this unit could start at $1,100 or more.
- source
- FCC
More information on Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup here.
Apple never talks about future products, but we’ll probably learn in September. Apple has launched new iPhones in that month for the last six years.
- source
- Stephen Lam/Getty