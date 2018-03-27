Apple is finally selling space gray Mac accessories, two months after the rare items were being resold on eBay for thousands of dollars

- source
On Tuesday, Apple finally made several of its Mac accessories available in its signature black-and-silver color combination known as “space gray.”
An Apple spokesperson confirmed the news with Business Insider: “As we normally do with the input devices that we provide in-box, we are now offering the Space Gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, and Magic Trackpad 2 as standalone accessories on Apple.com.”
The introduction of the space-gray Mac accessories comes only a few months after the space-gray keyboard, mouse, and trackpad were being resold for as much as $1,525 on eBay, because Apple only offered them with the purchase of a Space Gray $5,000 iMac Pro, making them relatively rare.
Here’s a first look at the new space-gray accessories you can buy:
The Space Gray version of the Magic Keyboard has a numeric pad. The smaller Magic Keyboard, without the numeric pad, is not yet available in Space Gray.
Aside from the color, these accessories are the same as the standard silver-and-white models in every other way.
The new space gray accessories are $20 more expensive than their default counterparts, so the $129 keyboard costs $149 if you want it in space gray, the $79 Magic Mouse 2 costs $99 in space gray, and so on.
The space gray color was first introduced for the iPhone 5s and iPod Touch in 2013, and quickly became a fan favorite. The color combo has gone through a few iterations since then, most recently with the introduction of the first Space Gray MacBooks in 2015.
The same dark aluminum used on the most recent MacBook is incorporated into the new accessories, including the Magic Mouse 2.
At the time of publishing, there was a residual eBay listing for a new space-gray Magic Trackpad 2 (which came with the new iMac Pro) for $398.49, more than twice the price on Apple’s website.
Apple wouldn’t confirm whether the accessories will be available in stores, but for the hardcore space-gray fanatics, head on over to Apple.com and help yourself.
