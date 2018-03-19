Apple’s stock drops as fears grow over iPhone X sales

- source
- Markets Insider
- Apple‘s stock is trading 2% lower on Monday, part of a broader tech selloff led by Facebook.
- In addition, a small chorus of analysts says they are lowering their iPhone X sales estimates because the phone is too expensive.
- “Many component suppliers for iPhone X have seen very low shipments since Feb,” a note from Nomura says.
- Longbow Research recently sent a note to clients saying its sources inside Apple’s Asian supply chain believed the iPhone X was not selling well.
