Apple’s iPhone X could face battery problems due to induction charging: Reports

Apple has yet to make an official statement regarding the most recent spate of iPhoneX battery complaints. The Straits Times

Following the release of the iPhone X last November, Apple has done it again with battery life issues that may need to be addressed.

This time, it’s speculated that the induction charging system introduced last September could result in a non-optimal battery in under two years, reported Forbes.

According to a report by Battery University, the iPhone battery degradation is expected to begin after 300 to 500 rounds (approximately two years) of charging. The iPhone battery would then decline to a non-optimal 70 per cent of its original capacity.

In comparison, Forbes also reported that Samsung employs the same wireless charging technology yet offers a 95 per cent capacity for two years, which has not yet yielded any complaints.

The effect of wireless charging is common knowledge among the tech community.

However, the issues are amplified for Apple due to existing battery longevity problems, which led to many iPhones being throttled, some as new as a year old.

Customers are also concerned that the burning of the Apple battery due to wireless charging does not leave room for other factors that might quicken the process, such as battery wear and iOS updates.

Between the hit to its reputation and customer complaints, Apple might be looking at sinking sales as well.

Switching out batteries is a popular solution to the battery issue, one that could potentially cost Apple millions of dollars, according to one analyst cited in mobile and consumer electronics news publication BGR.

If this persists, the queue for the next iPhone might not be as long as the last.

For those who are not willing to spend that extra $29 on a new battery every year or two, there are ways to put it off.

Some popular ones circulating around the Internet are to avoid using dynamic wallpapers, disable background app refresh and to disable auto-fetching of new data.