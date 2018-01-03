Appointment of Managing Director at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – January 3, 2018 – Mr. Osafumi Kawamura will be appointed as Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA) with effect from 1st January 2018. He will be responsible for strategic leadership and transformation for the region.



Mr. Kawamura brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the print industry. Prior to his appointment at BSA, he was the Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Thailand. He was instrumental in the establishment of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Thailand and its transformation into a value-added organisation.



A veteran in the print and imaging industry, he has helmed vital roles in Japan, Singapore, France, Vienna, Thailand and India. Throughout his career with Konica Minolta, Mr. Kawamura has undertaken several roles in Sales, Marketing, Business Planning, and Strategic Leadership with experience managing markets in Middle East, ASEAN, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America.



“Southeast Asia is an important economy for Konica Minolta and we see growth potentials to emulate success from other regions”, said Mr. Kawamura, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd. “With the ubiquitous adoption of digital technology and interconnectivity, robotics automation and Distributed Ledger Technology may have the potential to change how business operates.”





He continued: “We believe our innovative solutions centred on robotics, document and business process and security solutions will make an impact to the business and enrich lives. Together with the team at Konica Minolta, I hope to create and bring value to our customers.”



Mr. Kawamura graduated with Bachelor’s Degree from the Waseda University.





About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. We are committed to create new values for the society with our expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help businesses improve time to information, support mobility, and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/