Flame-throwing Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman hit a batter with a pitch that left one of the ugliest bruises you’ll ever see

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

  • New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman hit Tampa Bay Rays prospect Jake Cronenworth in the ribs with a fastball.
  • Chapman has the fastest fastball in Major League Baseball, averaging over 100 mph.
  • The pitch left a bruise that looks like a crater and can best be described as “disturbing.”

Early in Spring Training, New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman hit Tampa Bay Rays prospect Jake Cronenworth with a 98 mph fastball, right in the ribs.

On Wednesday, pitching guru Rob Friedman posted a photo of the bruise that the pitch left.

It looks like the ball left a crater. Ouch!!