Arrow Electronics Offers Cloud-based Energy Management Solutions Powered by Narrowband IoT Connectivity for Utilities and Telecom Sectors at Singapore’s Asia IoT 2018

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – March 22, 2018 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics is introducing its cloud-based energy management solutions powered by narrowband Internet of Things (NB IoT) connectivity along with eight other IoT technology solutions at Asia IoT 2018 to be held March 21 -22, 2018 at the Singapore EXPO.





Utilities and telecommunications sectors are increasingly turning to IoT-based technologies to optimize asset utilization, operation efficiency, and energy usage. Among various benefits derived from the use of IoT and sensor technologies for assets such as telecommunication towers, distribution transformers, and generators include reduced down-time, better predictive maintenance, and creating new consumption-based billing models.

Arrow is aggregating a host of ready-to-deploy, cloud-based energy management and monitoring IoT solutions via a low-cost, long-range, power-efficient, secure, and robust connectivity powered by the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) technology. NB-IoT is a standards-based licensed spectrum low- power wide-area (LPWA) technology using licensed cellular telecommunications bands, specifically designed for enabling a massive number of connected IoT edge devices or gateways.





Mr. Natarajan MM, vice president of sales for South Asia of Arrow’s Asia-Pacific components business will deliver a presentation on day 2 of Asia IoT at 1:55pm, discussing how to enable IoT infrastructure that drives transformation and industry 4.0 development.

“Public utilities and telecommunications companies are facing challenges with their IoT deployments in difficult environments such as long distances, low throughput, long device lifespans, and deep penetration characteristics,” said Natarajan MM. “Our ‘sensor to sunset’ IoT product lifecycle capabilities enable us to work with a vast network of developers and solution providers to effectively and accurately integrate and aggregate the key IoT building blocks and the optimal connectivity layer to put ready-to-deploy solutions together for delivering IoT benefits.”

At the booth, Arrow will also showcase the following IoT solutions:

ADI Ultra Low Power MCU COG development platform with connectivity, SmartMesh wireless mesh for tough Industrial IoT application, and Blackfin Low Power Imaging Platform (BLIP) — advance occupancy sensing solution

Molex’s wide range of modern connected home portfolio including capacitive switches and LED displays to antennas and USB connectors

ON Semiconductor IoT development kit for Industrial IoT, smart city/building, and mHealth applications

Pulse Electronics — antennas for IoT applications

Silicon Labs — Dynamic Multiprotocol: Using a single Wireless Gecko SoC to connect both Zigbee and Bluetooth devices; Using Zigbee Mesh to control lighting/devices and Bluetooth lighting control and sensing

Arrow Connect™ is a universal ingestion layer what connects any device over any protocol to any cloud enabling easily plumb IoT data from edge to cloud

Advanced energy monitoring solution from CASCADEMIC Solutions

CASCADEMIC Solutions is an India-based industrial IoT solutions provider specializing in turnkey IoT solutions that has been able to tap into Arrow’s comprehensive sensors and components portfolio, full range of wireless technologies and expertise to communicate from the sensory edge to the cloud whether it is private, public or a hybrid and monitor, visualize and take action based on the IoT data using innovative analytics and artificial intelligence at the edge or in the cloud.





