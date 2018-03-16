ARTUNE – Art’s for everyone – Changing the Art World Forever

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 March 2018 – Artune is a new social platform that aims to connect people through art, welcoming artists, art lovers, galleries, auction houses, art fairs and all members of the art world. The platform allows its users not only to connect and follow art friends but also to share art moments, read art news, trade works of art and discover upcoming talents.

For his official launch, Artune has decided to be presented during the upcoming Art Basel HK 18, 29/31th march 2018 leading art fair in Asia. For the occasion, it has created a partnership with the HK Art Gallery Association offering to his members the opportunity to sign up free of charge for the premium account. The premium account offers some extra features to the users, on the contrary the standard account is free of charge.

Within the platform users can post images of a gallery opening, a video art project or news about an upcoming show. Moreover, each user can chat privately with his/her contacts, “friends”, a feature mainly designed for trading purpose.

Guido Mologni and Pier Giraudi, founders of Artune, believe there is room for a social network specifically designed for the art world community. Quoting Guido Mologni words “We want offer what Instagram or WeChat cannot offer. We want to bring art to the rest of the world and not exclusively to the 2% wealthy population. Everyone can sign up, create a profile and build his or her independent yet connected art community.

Artune was first presented during PhotoFairs Shanghai 2017 thanks to a special project with young and upcoming Chinese artist Lu Yang. The company was funded on July 2016, within a major co-working space in Shanghai.

Artune has already raised seed funds mostly from angel investors who believe in the project. At the moment the company is targeting a new major investment round which would be used to accelerate product development and grow its user-base by increasing its marketing capabilities.

Artune is available as mobile application for iOS and Android system and it is free to download at www.artune.co.

Download Link:

For iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/artune/id1323069875?mt=8