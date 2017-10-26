Ashley Judd on what she’d say to Harvey Weinstein: ‘I love you and I understand that you are sick’

source ABC

Actress and activist Ashley Judd is one of the many women to accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault. On Thursday, Judd spoke about the allegations for the first time on camera, with Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America.” Judd said she felt like no one would believe her at the time that it happened. Judd said that she got out of the hotel room where Weinstein sexually harassed her by telling him she would only get intimate with him if she won an Oscar for one of his movies. Years later, Weinstein tried to offer her a role that could get her that Oscar, she said. Judd told Sawyer that if Weinstein is a rapist, he should go to jail.

Ashley Judd is one of over 60 women to come out with allegations against Harvey Weinstein over the past few weeks, which range from sexual harassment to rape. After confirming her story to The New York Times for its bombshell report three weeks ago, Judd spoke about it in public for the first time with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday.

Judd told Sawyer that when she met Weinstein in his hotel room, he began “insistent pressure” after she refused his advances. “I thought ‘no’ meant ‘no,'” Judd said. “He kept coming back at me with all this other stuff. And finally I just said, ‘When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, okay?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, when you get nominated.’ And I said, ‘No, when I win an Oscar.’ And then I just fled.”

Judd also told Sawyer that in 1999, Weinstein brought up their “agreement.” “Remember that little agreement we made?” Weinstein allegedly said. “I think I’ve got that script for you.”

Judd said that Barbara Walters was sitting near her when he had said this. Then, Weinstein looked at her and said, “You know what, Ashley? I’m gonna let you out of that little agreement we made,” according to Judd.

“And I said, ‘You do that, Harvey. You do that,'” Judd said. “And he has spat my name at me ever since.”

“If I could go back retrospectively with a magic wand … I don’t know if I would have been believed,” Judd said. “And who was I to tell? The concierge that sent me up to the room?”

Sawyer pointed out the women all across the country who have been sexually assaulted or harassed, but don’t have the power to do anything about it. Judd responded by saying that “we’re doing this” for those women. Judd said that “we’re helping create the moment” when other women can speak about their harassment or assault.

Sawyer said that Weinstein plans to reach out to Judd a year from now, and she asked what Judd would say to him. Judd, who is religious, said that she would never forgive what he did to her and other women. But she would say, “I love you and I understand that you are sick and suffering. And there is help for a guy like you, and it is entirely up to you to get that help.”

When Sawyer asked her if Weinstein should go to jail, Judd said, “If he’s a rapist, he absolutely should go to jail.”

She also said that we can only change this dynamic of men overpowering women for good if men and women work together. “This is the moment,” Judd said. “And if we want it to be the moment, it for sure will be the moment.”