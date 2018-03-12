Asia Pacific’s largest PostgreSQL event – PGConf APAC all set for March 2018

Ashnik is proud to be the Host Partner of the 3rd PGConf APAC 2018





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 March 2018 – PGConf APAC has announced its third user conference, which will be held on March 22–23, 2018 in Singapore. Known to be the only large-scale PostgreSQL conference in Asia Pacific, PGConf APAC aims to create a platform for the developer community to network, exchange ideas, and get better equipped on Postgres. “This event is a part of the effort to grow the PostgreSQL community by increasing awareness and knowledge to enhance PostgreSQL adoption in Asia Pacific. It’s an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore more about the world’s most advanced open-source database”, said this year’s keynote speaker, Joe Conway, VP — PostgreSQL Engineering at Crunchy Data Solutions who is also a Board Member at the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS).













Ashnik, one of the Southeast Asia’s leading enterprise open source companies, will be the Host Partner for the event and some of the company’s Postgres experts will be among the speakers at PGConf APAC 2018.





“Postgres has become a preferred open source relational database worldwide; and its growing community continues to contribute towards its success and adoption across several large enterprises today. We are delighted to host this Postgres conference which represents and connects the industry’s most forward‑thinking minds.” says Kaustubh Patwardhan, Ashnik’s Director who heads the company’s business across SEA and Hong Kong.





The event is also supported and sponsored by industry leaders such as Fujitsu, 2nd Quadrant and EDB Postgres. Bruce Momjian who is the core member of the PGConf APAC committee adds, “I am excited that there’s another PGConf APAC planned for March. I know previous events have been a big success and I am sure this one will be as well. I know Ashnik and the other event sponsors are working hard to grow Postgres in APAC, and this is another great step in that direction.”





Ashnik’s Solution Consultant, Monika Agrawal, will be presenting ‘Real time Bancassurance data exchange with PostgreSQL using its XML Magic’ on Day 2 — 23rd March 2018. To see the event’s speakers and their talks or for more information on PGConf APAC 2018, visit: http://2018.pgconfapac.org





To register and attend the PGConf APAC 2018, visit: https://eventyay.com/e/22d09a4d/





About Ashnik

Ashnik is a Singapore headquartered leading open source solutions provider, with presence across South East Asia, US and India. Ashnik delivers consulting services and solutions based on enterprise open source to overcome critical business challenges – enabling enterprises to achieve their digital transformation goals through open source technologies thus aiding their customers become agile, innovative and cost efficient.





Founded in 2009, Ashnik has since enabled over 100 enterprises in the region with its open source offerings based on PostgreSQL and many other OS technologies. To know more about them, visit www.ashnik.com