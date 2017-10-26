Astros rally twice in instant classic that featured 5 home runs in 42 minutes to tie World Series with Dodgers

The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-6, in 11 innings in Game 2 of the World Series. The extra innings featured some explosive baseball, with the two teams scoring a combined seven runs on five home runs. Tied at 1-1, the series moves to Houston with both teams seemingly finding their groove on offense.

The game became an instant classic with both teams rallying multiple times in extras.

After the Astros scored in the eighth and ninth innings to tie the game at 3-3, their offense finally broke loose in the 10th. Jose Altuve, perhaps the American League MVP frontrunner, and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs that gave the Astros a 5-3 lead before the Dodgers had even recorded an out.

Runs can be hard to come by in postseason baseball, even for the most dynamic of offenses. But the Dodgers answered in the bottom of the 10th as the Los Angeles folk hero Yasiel Puig led off the inning with a home run that took the Dodgers within one run.

Things got wackier afterward. Logan Forsythe drew a walk with two outs and advanced to second base on a passed ball. He tied the game on an Enrique Hernandez double.

Astros closer Chris Devenski then attempted to pick off Hernandez but missed badly, nailing the second-base umpire. The umpire was OK, but the play nearly had huge ramifications. Had the ball not hit the ump, it would have sailed into left-center field, most likely giving Hernandez a chance at making it home.

The Astros, however, kept Hernandez at second and were able to close the inning.

Tied at 5-5, the Astros didn’t let up in the top of the 11th. Cameron Maybin led off the inning with a single and then stole second, the first stolen base of the series. Shortly after, George Springer, who went 0-for-4 in Game 1, hit a deep two-run bomb that put the Astros on top 7-5.

Again, runs can be hard to come by in the postseason. But again, the Dodgers were not out of it. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Charlie Culberson hit a home run of his own that kept the Dodgers alive 7-6, bringing Puig to the plate. Puig battled mightily, drawing a full count before striking out swinging on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

Astros win.

As the baseball writer Jayson Stark noted, there had been only 17 extra-inning home runs in World Series history before Wednesday night. The Astros and the Dodgers hit five in 42 minutes.

The series now turns to Houston, where both teams will have to feel good about their ability thus far to get their bats on the ball.