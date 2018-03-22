‘I wish I were sorry but I am not’: The suspected Austin bomber said in his confession tape he believed he was a psychopath

caption Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas, U.S., March 21, 2018. source Reuters/Loren Elliot

Suspected Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt said in a confession tape he wasn’t sorry for the deadly attacks, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

Conditt died after blowing himself up early Wednesday morning, as authorities closed in around his vehicle.

Conditt also said in the tape he believed he was a “psychopath” and had felt disturbed since childhood.

The man who police suspect killed two people and wounded five in a spate of bombings throughout Austin, Texas, this month reportedly said in his confession tape that he wasn’t sorry for the attacks, and that he believed he was a “psychopath.”

“I wish I were sorry but I am not,” 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt said in a cellphone recording, just hours before he blew himself up in his vehicle as police closed in.

Authorities have not released the recording, but law-enforcement sources described its contents to the Austin American-Statesman on Thursday.

Conditt said in the recording he felt as though he was disturbed since childhood, according to the Statesman. He reportedly said little about his victims, but acknowledged that the deaths he’d caused left families without their loved ones.

Conditt also didn’t reveal a motive for the attacks in the confession tape, which the Statesman’s sources said lasted roughly 28 minutes and was recorded after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Conditt began the recording by saying, “It’s me again.” He went on to blame himself for accidentally tipping off authorities about his identity by entering an Austin-area FedEx store to drop off two packages with explosives inside them.

Police ultimately pinned down Conditt by tracking the red 2002 Ford Ranger that was within the view of the store’s surveillance cameras.

By looking up every vehicle with the same make and model in Texas and matching the records to the description of a white male in his 20s, authorities ultimately whittled down their investigation to a handful of suspects, including Conditt. Then, they tracked his location after he turned his cellphone on.

Authorities first announced the existence of Conditt’s tape Wednesday afternoon, as they were clearing Conditt’s former home of explosives and bomb-making material.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley did not describe the recording in detail, but he said Conditt said nothing about terrorism or anything about hatred.

“Instead, it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point,” Manley said.