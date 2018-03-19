2 men were injured in a possible explosion in Austin, Texas — the 4th blast this month

- source
- Reuters/Sergio Flores
- Two men were injured Sunday night in a possible explosion in Austin, Texas, police said.
- The incident marks the fourth blast in the city in March – police have been investigating a string of deadly package bombs that killed two men and seriously injured an elderly woman.
- It’s unclear whether Sunday night’s explosion was connected to the three others.
Two men were injured in a possible explosion reported in southwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday evening, police said.
The Austin Police Department said on Twitter that residents near the area should stay in their homes until officers instruct otherwise.
The incident comes after a recent string of deadly package bombings, which killed two black men and severely injured an elderly woman in March. Authorities said they believed at least two of the blasts were linked.
It’s unclear if the explosion on Sunday night was caused by another package bomb, or was at all related to the previous blasts.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a press conference earlier on Sunday that they wanted whoever was responsible for the package explosions to come forward and share their “message.”
“These events in Austin have garnered worldwide attention, and we assure you that we are listening,” Manley said, addressing the bomber or bombers directly. “We want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you.”
Manley added that anyone responsible for the explosions could contact police through 911 or reaching out online. He added that police haven’t yet determined a motive for the attacks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.