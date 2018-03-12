Police are investigating whether deadly package bombings in Austin were racially motivated

caption The crime scene on Monday source Handout via Austin Fire Department

Police in Austin, Texas are investigating whether successive bomb attacks in the city this month were hate crimes.

So far, 3 explosions have taken place.

2 explosions took place at homes owned by African-Americans. The third explosion took place at the home of a Hispanic woman.

So far, two people have been killed and two remain injured due to the bomb attacks.

Police are reportedly looking into whether the bombs that went off at homes owned by African-Americans this month were racially motivated.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the attacks were connected, and the motive may have been tied to race.

“So we cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this; but we’re not saying that that’s the cause as well,” Manley said at a press conference Monday.

An explosion on Monday happened inside of a home near the Windsor Park neighborhood and killed a 17-year-old boy and badly wounded a woman who is expected to survive.

The previous explosion happened on March 2, and killed another male, 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House, Time reported.

Another explosion on Monday took place shortly after the police chief gave a press conference.

None of the package were delivered by any mail service, according to CNN, and were left on the homes’ doorstep overnight, according to Time.

The homes were reportedly 12 miles apart, according to Time.

caption The second Austin package bomb went off at a residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood, about 5 miles from where the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference was happening. source Google Maps

Shortly after the news conference ended, police were called to investigate another explosion in a different part of east Austin. Authorities haven’t said whether that explosion was also caused by a bomb.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that the later blast left a woman in her 70s with potentially life-threatening injuries, and that a second woman in her 80s was being treated for an unrelated medical issue. The woman who was left injured in the blast was of Hispanic background, according to the Austin police chief.

The recent explosions occurred during the South by Southwest festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year and is taking place in the city.