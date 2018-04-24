‘Infinity War’ first reactions call it Marvel’s ‘Empire Strikes Back’ and praise Josh Brolin’s ‘terrifying’ villain

source Marvel Studios

The world premiere for “Avengers: Infinity War” was Monday.

The first reactions have hit social media.

The film is being praised for its action, spectacle, and Josh Brolin’s villain Thanos.

Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” made its world premiere on Monday and was shown to audiences in its entirety for the first time. The majority of moviegoers will have to wait until this weekend to see the highly anticipated film, but those who have seen it seem to be left awe-struck.

The first reactions to the film made their way to social media after the film’s premiere and critics, filmmakers, and comic creators alike were impressed with its enormous spectacle.

Josh Brolin’s performance as the villain Thanos is being especially praised as “terrifying” and “excellent,” which is good to know considering he is the bad guy the last 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have been building up to.

One thing is for certain, though, based on first reactions: Fans should avoid spoilers at all costs – it looks like their may be some devastating surprises in store.

Business Insider’s own Carrie Wittmer said the movie is more stressful than “Game of Thrones”:

Remember how stressed you were during Game of Thrones' Battle of the Bastards? Infinity War is worse and it is almost three hours. — Carrie Wittmer???????? (@carriesnotscary) April 24, 2018

Josh Brolin’s villain Thanos is being heavily praised:

Holy Hell. Avengers: Infinity War is the real deal. Was left breathless sitting in the theater. Real consequences, stunning moments, awesome character interaction, and some BIG and often devastating surprises. Oh, and Thanos is terrifying and amazing. Damn. pic.twitter.com/WWhsT12GTa — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 24, 2018

“Perfectly balanced. As all things should be.” AVENGERS INFINITY WAR is masterclass in balancing story & characters. What RUSSO BROTHERS did w/ this film is pure filmmaking. I am in awe @ how they juggled every aspect. Perfectly clean action. Perfect tone. Brolin is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/cziE3Lllpw — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 24, 2018

Avengers Infinity War is a colossal high impact action movie with lots of great humor and a spectacularly unpredictable ending. Brolin is excellent. Avoid spoilers. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) April 24, 2018

Others were left breathless by the film’s spectacle:

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4… pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HEROES!!! Like you’ve never imagined! Spectacular! Phenomenal! AVENGERS INFINITY WAR is the best yet! Not even close. The greatest super hero battles ever put to film!! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 24, 2018

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the culmination of the last 10 years in the MCU, coming to a point of flawless action, dramatic effect, and a breathtaking appeal for its fans. It is an impeccable achievement in both direction and visuals. (1 of 2) #Avengers #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/DVcxtI3Scs — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) April 24, 2018

Avenger: Infinity War is a spectacle. It's enormous. It's bigger than anyone is ready for and it's an absolute roller coaster. It's dark. It's fun. It's heavy. It's thrilling. Infinity War is unlike anything that has ever come before it. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

It’s even been compared to “The Empire Strikes Back”:

#AvengerInfinityWar is truly the Empire Strikes Back of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/MlwIeOQIDj — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) April 24, 2018

"Avengers: Infinity War" puts all the stakes on the table. It could be "Empire Strikes Back" of superhero films, where you are put through the ringer OR Marvel could renege on everything we witnessed, & spit in the face of its fans in Part 2. Hope not #Avengers #InfinityWar 2/2 pic.twitter.com/pF3tCqxlAh — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) April 24, 2018

I realise I have to be very careful what I say, but know this: #InfinityWar might just be #Marvel's finest hour. It is their GODFATHER PT 2, their EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Sit back and enjoy on the biggest, best screen you can find. — Sam Toy (@Samjuro) April 24, 2018

But some were more reserved in their praise, acknowledging that this may not be everyone’s cup of tea despite the hype:

I liked #Avengers #InfinityWar more than a lfew other folks I’m talking to after the premiere. It’s hugely emotional and very funny but some might find it … I need to sleep on this. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

It appears that “Avengers: Infinity War” lives up to (most) expectations. We’ll have a better understanding of critic consensus once the review embargo for the film lifts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Avengers: Infinity War” opens in theaters April 27.