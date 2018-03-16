The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer has arrived, and it looks like some of your favorite Marvel characters are going to die

source Marvel Studios/YouTube

The full trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” is here, and it looks darker than any of the other Avengers movies.

There will probably be some major deaths in the movie, and the trailer suggests that.

But the trailer also shows all of the Avengers teaming up with the people of Wakanda for an epic battle.

It hits theaters April 27.

The full length trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” is finally here, and things don’t look good for our heroes.

In this movie there could be more deaths than an episode of “Game of Thrones.” As more heroes come into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some are going to go for good.

In the trailer, it’s clear that big bad Thanos (Josh Brolin) is close to getting all the Infinity Stones. If he has all of them, he can easily wipe out half the universe. It’s up to the Avengers have to stop him before it’s too late.

“I hope they remember you,” Thanos says.

In the trailer, we see Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Doctor Strange in some very life-threatening situations. In one scene, it looks like Thanos is gripping Thor by the head. In another, Iron Man gets trampled, and the trailer ends with a tease of Captain America facing off with Thanos. We also see Doctor Strange in a painful predicament, but considering he’s only had one movie and is one of the later additions to the MCU, we think he’s safe. Our bets are on a huge sacrifice from Iron Man or Captain America, which would leave room for a new hero to take on a leadership role in the Avengers, like King T’Challa.

But the movie looks fun, other than the possible demise of heroes like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. It shows some unexpected people getting together, like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, Groot and Thor, and pretty much the whole gang prepping for a battle in Wakanda, with your favorite characters from “Black Panther.”

You can watch the new full length trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” below. It hits theaters April 27: