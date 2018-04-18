Avnet and Sigfox Drive Innovation

Avnet Sigfox Conference 2018 will showcase end-to-end enterprise solutions for IoT and smart city applications

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – APRIL 18, 2018 – Avnet Asia Pacific will host the Avnet Sigfox Conference 2018 tomorrow at the Hong Kong Science Technology Park. The conference will showcase Avnet’s innovative enterprise solutions using Sigfox’s proprietary network technologies to support companies embarking on IoT projects.









“As the partner of choice for IoT, Avnet is able to provide an integrated ecosystem that connects different parties with the three major types of Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies — Sigfox, LoRa and NB-IoT,” said Joe Chung, director, solutions development, Avnet Asia. “We can customize solutions and designs, and bundle the required products and services with system integrators, service providers, device manufacturers, cloud platform providers, and components suppliers to simplify complexities of the IoT ecosystem, thereby reducing time to market. Through this integrated approach, we can support and drive IoT initiatives for our customers.”

Recently, Avnet entered into a global agreement with Sigfox to jointly promote their products and services. With the Sigfox Ecosystem Partner Agreement, Avnet is able to connect different parties to offer a complete end-to-enterprise solution in Sigfox: components from suppliers such as ON Semiconductor, NXP, STMicroelectronics; Sigfox-compliant modules from device manufacturers such as Wisol; connectivity services from network providers including Thinxtra and UnaBiz, and complementing with Avnet’s design capabilities to customize IoT solutions. The conference will feature a line-up of speakers from many of these parties.

Sigfox’s competence in LPWAN makes their technology one of the most widely-deployed networks that serves IoT connectivity and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. These network technologies are required in most smart city applications, as they are particularly suited for long-distance data transmission (more than 20km). The conference will demonstrate Avnet’s capabilities at implementing Sigfox services within Avnet’s end-to-end solutions, which in turn help bring customers’ ideas to market.

Frank Sauber, Director Ecosystem at Sigfox commented, “Avnet is a key technology enabler in Low-Power Wide Area Network technologies, and through our close collaboration we are providing a wide range of robust offerings from leading ecosystem partners that are suitable for a host of IoT applications–from asset tracking/logistics to industrial sensing as well as smart metering, waste management, security and more.”

Avnet is committed to establishing itself as the partner of choice in the development of LPWAN and IoT solutions through a series of partnerships in Asia. Late last year, Avnet utilized the LoRa® platform to work with Cisco on its first visionary smart-city program, “Digital Living Lab“, which aims to build a truly smart and connected Hong Kong. Earlier this year, Avnet also collaborated with local telecommunications firm, 3 Hong Kong, to offer system integration support to start-up companies selected by the firm’s “3Innocity” campaign, paving a way towards accessing 3 Hong Kong’s expanded Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network connectivity. Avnet’s capabilities in the three major LPWAN technologies makes it a unique solution provider.

