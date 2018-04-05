Avnet and Xilinx Support Embedded Vision as a Technology Frontier for Innovation

New Avnet resource “From complexity to clarity” simplifies challenges in implementing embedded vision technologies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 APRIL 2018 – Avnet Asia Pacific, together with Xilinx, the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, have launched a new resource that is a series of global offerings that removes the complexities around new embedded vision technologies and innovations. “From Complexity to Clarity” will feature content and analysis from experts in the industry and a line-up of webinars and events that will be made available throughout the year, offering extensive support for designers and developers adopting Avnet’s System-on-Modules (SOMs) and development kits.









“Avnet has launched this campaign and information depository with Xilinx to provide customers with a reliable source of information that removes the complexity around embedded vision and its applications, and unlocks the full potential and capabilities of embedded vision to create next-generation systems,” said Arthur Chung, director of supplier and product management, Avnet Asia. “Allowing machines to ‘see’ by quickly extracting intelligence from images in real time is often a complex process because it depends on a host of sophisticated tools such as algorithms and image processing. By integrating Xilinx’s products into our design kits and reference designs, Avnet helps to simplify the design work and learning curve to help customers get to market faster.”

So much of our world today is science fiction come true. Through embedded vision, replicating the human ability to take in visual information and process it in order to make decisions, has played a significant role in making ‘technologies of the future’ a reality, with breakthrough applications including augmented reality and autonomous driving.

With its instrumental function for enabling machines to become smarter and more responsive, the market for embedded vision devices is forecast to exceed 460 million units by 2021, and reach US$18.7 billion by 2022.[1], [2] Embedded vision can be found in many industries, such as industrial automation and healthcare, and Avnet has already developed a number of embedded vision applications which include:

Octavius Lim, senior director channel sales of Xilinx APAC, said, “Embedded vision applications which simplify a common task are in themselves deeply complex, with multiple interactions between all the parts used. However, All-Programmable SOCs have brought more clarity to this complex process. Alongside Avnet, our combined breadth of technical expertise in this space allows us to comprehensively address the complexities of deployment and simplify the process for our customers through holistic solutions.”

Xilinx, a leading provider of All Programmable products and technology, is one of Avnet’s long-standing technology suppliers. For more than 25 years, they have been delivering a comprehensive portfolio of All Programmable technology to Avnet’s broad customer base across a wide range of markets.





For more information about the campaign, visit https://digital.avnet.com/xilinxev/apac.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

About Xilinx

Xilinx is the leading provider of All Programmable semiconductor products, including FPGAs, SoCs, MPSoCs, RFSoCs, and 3D ICs. Xilinx uniquely enables applications that are both software defined and hardware optimized — powering industry advancements in Cloud Computing, 5G Wireless, Embedded Vision, and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.