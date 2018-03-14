B & S International Holdings Ltd. trading debut closed at HK$3.98 per share with an increase of around 300% as compared to the final offer price

HONG KONG, CHINA — Media OutReach – 14 Mar 2018 – B & S International Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 1705), a food and beverage company, announces its successful listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) today.

The closing price of the Company’s shares was HK$3.98 per share, which was approximately 298% higher than the final offer price of HK$1.00 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$4.05 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of the Company reached over 300 million with a total turnover of over HK$1 billion.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Lego Securities Limited is the Sole Global Coordinator and the Joint Bookrunner. Kingsway Financial Services Group Limited is the Joint Bookrunner and the Joint Lead Manager. China Galaxy International Securities (Hong Kong) Co., Limited and Brilliant Norton Securities Company Limited are the Joint Lead Managers.

Commenting on the trading debut, Mr. Chan Kam Chuen Andrew, Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “The successful listing of the Company’s share on the Main Board of SEHK is a proof of investors’ confidence in the development and future prospects of our distribution business and retail business. We strive to capitalise on the international financing platform in Hong Kong, in order to further enhance our brand recognition and to capture greater market share in the food and beverage industry.”

About the Group

The Group is a well-established food and beverage company, with over 27 years of operating history in Hong Kong. The Group has two business segments, namely the distribution business and the retail business. The Group offers various food and beverage products from over 100 brands during the past three years, including top brands such as “UHA“ (味覺糖) under its distribution business. Currently, the Group operates 42 retail outlets and manages one retail outlet under its retail business, including top retail brand “TenRen” (天仁茗茶), which ranked first in the tea drinks chain market in Hong Kong by revenue for the period from 1 November 2016 to 31 October 2017.