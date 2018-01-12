Bank stocks are mostly flat despite earnings beats

By
Kimberly Chin, Business Insider US
-

source
Business Insider

The initial wave of big banks released earnings this morning and beat analysts’ expectations, but financial sector stocks have been mostly flat in early trading.

The S&P 500 financials index was up 0.47% in pre-market trading. The KBW Bank Index was up 0.70%.

JPMorgan was the first of the big banks to report fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, reporting $1.76 adjusted earnings per share, beating Wall Street analysts’ expectations of $1.69 a share. Though the bank reported a solid quarter after taking into account the effects from tax reform, it also revealed that it took a $143 million loss from a single client in the fourth-quarter.

Wells Fargo also beat expectations with an adjusted EPS of $1.16 versus analysts’ estimates of $1.07 a share, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company posted an 18% profit boost due to a one-time tax benefit from President Donald Trump’s new tax reform.

PNC reported earnings of $2.29 adjusted EPS, also beating Wall Street expectations of $2.19 per share.

Some of the big banks are listed below with their current trading price. Click on each name to go to their real-time chart. You can also see when the other big banks report their earnings here.