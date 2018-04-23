Banking and Start-up Expert Anna Hejka named DasCoin’s chair of the board

Investment and Commercial Banking, Private Equity and Venture Capital, and Dragon’s Den Veteran joins Innovative Cryptocurrency

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 23 April 2018 – DasCoin, the blockchain-based currency at the centre of an innovative digital asset system, has recruited a former investment and commercial banker to lead a powerhouse board of non-executive directors.













Anna Hejka brings her experience as a founder of more than 20 companies, a Managing Partner of six Private Equity and Venture Capital funds, an investment and commercial banker, and a business angel to DasCoin, becoming its first female director and chair of the board.





An entrepreneurial heavyweight, Hejka has launched five private equity and venture capital funds. She worked as a commercial banking officer at JP Morgan Chase and an investment banker at Solomon Brothers. She has garnered countless awards, including being named a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum, a Business Angel of the Year by the European Business Angel Network, and she also starred in Dragon’s Den in her native Poland.





Anna Hejka joins former White House adviser professor Augustine Ha Ton Vinh, former Volvo CE global executive vice president Eberhard Wedekind and Soon Hock Lim, former Vice President and Managing Director of Compaq Computer Asia Pacific, in supporting DasCoin as it prepares to list on public exchanges on April 27, 2018.





Commenting on her appointment, Anna Hejka said: “I have decided to join the DasCoin board, because the company has attributes of becoming very successful. Its digitized, open and participative business model creates connected ecosystem of scalable communities of producers and consumers. It is a tribute to the amazing people at DasCoin who created this ecosystem which continues to grow with such momentum, and I’m thrilled to join at such an exciting time.





“DasCoin has the potential to be globally disruptive to the benefit of all consumers, so my aim is to make sure that these incredibly hard-working people get all the support they need to create something very special.”





DasCoin founder Michael Mathias said: “Appointing someone of Anna’s caliber to lead our Board of Directors is testament to the growing strength of DasCoin. She brings a huge amount of experience to our top-class board and will provide strong leadership as we work to establish DasCoin as the international currency of trust.





“Anna Hejka’s appointment comes days after DasCoin unlocked its digital ecosystem for the first time, publishing the source code for its blockchain on GitHub.”

About DasCoin

DasCoin is the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system that seeks to optimize the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses of existing currency systems. It is fast, efficient, balanced, secure and scalable.





DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world’s first mainstream digital currency.





DasCoin encompasses a fully-authenticated global community of users, world-class consortium blockchain technology, an integrated ecosystem, decentralized wallet access, a powerful incentivized growth engine, best-in-class payment system architecture and an interoperable blockchain protocol.

www.dascoin.com

https://dascoinexplorer.com