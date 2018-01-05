Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman’s new Netflix talk show, which starts next week

source Netflix

David Letterman’s new Netflix original talk show premieres January 12 with Barack Obama as its first guest.

The hour-long show is titled “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” and it airs monthly.

Jay-Z, George Clooney, and Tina Fey are among the five other guests set to appear.

President Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman’s new Netflix original talk show, which premieres on January 12, Netflix announced on Friday.

The series is titled “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

New episodes of the show will air monthly, and each episode is an hour long.

Netflix announced a star-studded lineup for the show’s six initial guests, including Jay-Z, George Clooney, and Tina Fey, with the following tweet:

Obama.

Clooney.

Malala.

Fey.

Stern.

Jay-Z.#MyNextGuestNeedsNoIntroductionWithDavidLetterman@Letterman do you think we need a shorter hashtag? — Netflix US (@netflix) January 5, 2018

Letterman retired from hosting CBS’ “Late Show” in 2015.

Netflix announced its deal with Letterman in August, saying that its “interviews will take place both inside and outside a studio setting. The conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave’s fans know and love. Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.”

Watch a trailer for the series below: