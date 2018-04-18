12 quotes that show why Barbara Bush was such a beloved first lady

Former first lady Barbara Bushpassed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 after battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and congestive heart failure. She had been hospitalized several times over the last year.
During her lifetime, Bush was famous for speaking her mind on a variety of topics and issues. Take a look here at some of the former first lady’s 12 best quotes during her lifetime.
In her commencement address at Wellesley College on June 1, 1990, Bush told the graduating class: “At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child, or a parent.”
Source: Time Magazine
In her 1994 memoir, Barbara described her and her husband George H.W. Bush as “the two luckiest people in the world. “When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family and friends,” she wrote. “We have been inordinately blessed, and we know that.”
In a recent interview, Barbara said, “George Bush has given me the world. He is the best — thoughtful and loving. I am still old and still in love with the man I married 72 years ago.”
Source: Smith Alumnae Quarterly
In an interview with C-SPAN, Barbara said that she and George pray aloud each night and sometimes “fight over whose turn it is.” She also went on to say that she didn’t fear death for herself or “my precious George.” “I know there is a great God, and I’m not worried.”
Source: The New York Times
In the book “Wit and Wisdom of America’s First Ladies: A Book of Quotations”, Bush said that “Some people give time, some money, some their skills and connections, some literally give their life’s blood. But everyone has something to give.”
Source: Time Magazine
“You may think the president is all powerful, but he is not. He needs a lot of guidance from the Lord,” Bush said to at the Church of the Immaculate Conception elementary school in January 1991.
Source: Time Magazine
In her biography on her husband’s presidential library, Bush is quoted as saying, “If human beings are perceived as potentials rather than problems, as possessing strengths instead of weaknesses, as unlimited rather that dull and unresponsive, then they thrive and grow to their capabilities.”
Source: George H.W. Bush Presidential Library
When her son Jeb Bush was running for president in 2016, Barbara told Matt Lauer, “There are other people out there that are very qualified and we’ve had enough Bushes.”
Source: Time Magazine
In the book “Working Smart”, Bush is quoted as saying, “Never lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick of your success will be how you treat other people — your family, friends, and coworkers, and even strangers you meet along the way.”
Source: Time Magazine
When giving advice to Hillary Clinton on talking to reporters, Bush said, “Avoid this crowd like the plague. And if they quote you, make damn sure they heard you.”
Source: Indy100
On the concept of hard work, Bush said, “You don’t just luck into things as much as you’d like to think you do. You build step by step, whether it’s friendships or opportunities.”
Source: Indy100
“If more people could read, write, and comprehend, we could be much closer to solving so many of the other problems our country faces today”, Bush said about education.
Source: Indy100