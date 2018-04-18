American businesses are already freaking out about Trump’s tariffs

caption U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Federal Reserve reported in its latest Beige Book that US businesses are wary of President Donald Trump’s new trade policies.

In particular, manufacturers were concerned about the sudden spike in the price of steel and aluminum.

The businesses said the new tariffs were not a drag on activity yet, but could be in the future.

US businesses are starting to feel the pressure from President Donald Trump’s recent trade policies.

According to the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book, a survey of businesses from the various Federal Reserve branches, companies are keeping a close eye on Trump’s recent tariffs and some are already hurting form the moves.

For instance, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston pointed to concerns from one manufacturer in that district.

“The second [manufacturer] said that punitive tariffs on Chinese aluminum had already had a big effect: ‘Thin gauge foil’ is produced only in China and tariffs raised the price three-fold; the contact argued that ‘these tariffs are now killing high-paying American manufacturing jobs and businesses,'” the report said.

In all, the word “tariff” was mentioned 36 times in the Beige Book. There were no mentions of the word in the previous edition, released in March.

“Outlooks remained positive, but contacts in various sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation expressed concern about the newly imposed and/or proposed tariffs,” the report said in the section looking at nationwide conditions.

Many manufacturers worried about the dramatic increase in the price of metals after Trump’s new tariffs, which charge a 25% duty on imports of steel and a 10% duty on imports of aluminum.

“There were widespread reports that steel prices rose, sometimes dramatically, due to the new tariff,” the Fed said.

Here’s a sampling of other responses from a few of the various Fed districts: