The 10 best airlines in the world, according to travellers

caption Asia holds the highest number of spots in the 10 best airlines in the world. source REUTERS/Edgar Su

TripAdvisor has revealed the winners of its 2018 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines – and some of the results are pretty surprising.

The winners were chosen based on airline reviews submitted on TripAdvisor Flights or via one of TripAdvisor’s review collection partners from February 2017 to February 2018. It took both quantity and quality of reviews into account.

While Asia holds the highest number of winners in the 10 best airlines in the world, one UK airline made the list – and it wasn’t British Airways.

Scroll down to see the 10 best airlines on the planet, as chosen by travellers, ranked in ascending order.

10. Korean Air, South Korea.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We travelled from Chicago to Hong Kong with our toddler, and could not have been more pleased with the experience. Basic economy on KA is basically economy plus on other (especially US-based) airlines. The flight staff actually made me like the experience, rather than detract from it. I’ll be flying KA whenever possible in the future.”

9. Azul, Brazil.

“Azul is a lovely airline, employing a fleet of Embraer regional jets offering 2 + 2 seating,” according to one user. “Service is efficient and you always get a package of ‘aviõezinhos’ (airplane shaped gummy bears) to chew on the short domestic hops.”

8. Qatar Airways.

One reviewer who claims to be a frequent traveller said: “Qatar is one of my favourite airlines to travel with. The bar in a380 (business class) is the best. The service regardless of class is fab. The treatment of frequent fliers is great… food very tasty for economy … and very big portions… Entertainment is top notch. They are one of my favourite airlines for eco travel.”

7. Jet2, UK.

source Christopher Furlong / Getty

One of the more surprising entries on the list, budget airline Jet2.com also took home the title of Best Airline in the UK as well as Europe’s Best Low Cost Airline.

One traveller said: “We have just come back from Portugal and all I can say is what a fab service from Jet2. From start to finish, they made my holiday less stressful. I have never been with them before and can certainly say they’re better than most other companies I have been with.”

6. Southwest Airlines, USA.

“We choose to fly Southwest whenever we can,” one user said. “Their flights are on time and the service is friendly and efficient. We don’t mind not having assigned seats. Bags fly free, and we always check ours. Frequent Flier miles are easy to accumulate with their membership program.”

5. EVA Air, Taiwan.

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “One of the things that separates EVA out from other airlines is in the little things. I was blown away by the novelty of the ‘Character’ flight we took. Everything from the pillows to the meals – it was Hello Kitty cuteness overload. Kids’ meals are excellent. These small personal touches made our entire flight experience so much nicer!”

4. Japan Airlines.

source Facebook/ Japan Airlines

“This airline carrier is exquisite and features great on board meal service, drink service, and the entertainment is great,” one reviewer wrote. “They provide excellent service with exceptional leg room. This airline is truly above most others and comes with outstanding crew members.”

3. Emirates, UAE.

source REUTERS/Phil Noble

Emirates is no newcomer to “best airline” rankings. One user said of them: “This airline is the essence of style, class and comfort. Everything I had expected was surpassed. From their presentation, to their service, which is professional, but does not override their personable approach to travellers. The Airbus is huge, but the atmosphere within is comfortable, seats are wider, windows are bigger.”

2. Air New Zealand.

source Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Air New Zealand is even better than Emirates, according to travellers. “The flight attendants are friendly, courteous, professional, and dedicated to customer service,” said one user. “The dinner was excellent, even in Economy class, and there was complimentary NZ red and white wine. Even the safety videos are entertaining. I wouldn’t fly any other airline between the U.S. and New Zealand.”

1. Singapore Airlines

source Singapore Airlines

The best airline on the planet, according to travellers, is Singapore Airlines, which also won for Best First Class and Best Economy Class.

One reviewer said: “I flew from Sydney to Singapore in business class. The food was the best I have had in the last ten years. Service was great and the staff actually wanted to be there. One of the best, if not the best airline.”

You can read about what it’s like to fly first class on the airline here.