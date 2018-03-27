‘Best burger in New York City’ Shake Shack rumoured to land at Changi Airport soon

Shake Shack’s burgers are rumoured to be coming to Singapore in the near future. Shake Shack Facebook page

Burger lovers, take a deep breath.

New York’s famous burger chain Shake Shack could be coming to Singapore in the near future.

In a report published on Monday (March 26), 8days cited an industry source as saying that the public-listed restaurant chain could become a tenant at the upcoming Jewel Changi Airport.

According to the entertainment and lifestyle site, the source named South Korean-owned SPC Group as the licensee for Shake Shack Singapore.

SPC Group is also the company which owns Paris Baguette.

The website also quoted Shake Shack operator Union Square Hospitality Group’s CEO as saying that a Singapore outlet was a “possibility”.

“My guys have visited Singapore thrice for site trips and they loved it here. It’s all about finding a good licensee,” Danny Meyer, who is also the restaurant’s founder, was quoted as saying.

When contacted by Business Insider, a spokesperson for Jewel Changi Airport said: “Thank you for your enquiry. We will announce in due course when there are updates to share about Jewel’s tenant mix”.

At press time, Union Square Hospitality Group had not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait till Jewel Changi Airport is completed in 2019 to find out.

After all, Shake Shack is one of the world’s most well-known burger restaurants, and arguably also one of the best.

In 2016, Shake Shack’s ShakeBurger was named by food magazine Grub Street as the best burger in New York City.

The restaurant began as a hot dog cart at New York’s Madison Square Park in 2001, and grew so popular that it later filed for an initial public offering in 2014.

Today, there are close to 140 Shake Shack restaurants around the world including Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Besides hormone-free burgers, the chain is also known for serving New York-style hotdogs, cheesy fries and thick milkshakes.