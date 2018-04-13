The 29 most powerful business degrees in the world

- source
A business or management degree can be a springboard to a life of success.
Generally speaking, the better the university, the more chance of getting to JPMorgan, Goldman, or a major hedge fund.
Every year, education company QS produces a comprehensive ranking of the world’s best universities, broken down by region and subject. QS’s latest ranking was released in March.
A university’s ranking is based on the institution’s reputation with academics and employers, and the number of research citations the school gets per paper published in a specific discipline – in this case, business and management.
The highest proportion of top schools are located in the US, but colleges in several countries in Europe, Asia, and Australia also make the list.
Check out the highest-ranked universities for getting a degree in business and management below:
29. Monash University, Australia — Located in Melbourne, Monash is one of Australia’s oldest institutions. It climbs two places in 2018, from its ranking of 31st last year.
28. Peking University, China — Beijing’s Peking University is the only one on the mainland to make it onto this list, although two universities in Hong Kong are included. It climbs eight places from 2017.
27. Universitat Ramon Llull, Spain — The Spanish university, based in Barcelona, is one of Europe’s top 10 universities for study business, but drops significantly in 2018’s ranking, down from 21st last year.
26. University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong — One of two Hong Kongese institutions on the lists, the university climbs two places from its 2017 ranking.
T=24. University of Michigan, USA — Famous for its gigantic stadium, home to the Wolverines, Michigan’s Ross Business School is one of America’s best, and that’s reflected in its ranking here.
T=24. University of Warwick, UK — Schooling the likes of the Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, Warwick’s business degrees are only bettered by four other UK universities.
23. New York University, USA — Perhaps less often discussed than its Ivy League neighbour, NYU is home to the Stern management school, a widely respected institution.
22. University of New South Wales, Australia — One of a handful of Australian universities to make the list, this Sydney-based school climbs one place from its 2017 ranking.
21. Yale University, USA — Educating many of America’s most successful people, including PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and Steve Schwarzman, the CEO and founder of private equity giant Blackstone.
20. University of Chicago, USA — Another college with a famous business school attached, the Booth School of Business counts Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and ex-Goldman Sachs boss Jon Corzine among its alumni.
T=18. University of California Los Angeles, USA — Dropping from 16th place last year, UCLA’s business school is third best in all of California.
T=18. Columbia University, USA — New York-based Columbia has one of the best business and management degrees on earth through its central New York campus. It’s ranking is practically unchanged from last year.
17. Copenhagen Business School, Denmark — Scandinavia’s premier institution of higher learning for business, the Danish school drops four places from 2017.
16. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong — Moving up from 20th position in 2017, HKUST is home to the second best business programme in Asia.
15. National University of Singapore, Singapore — Number one spot in Asia, however, goes to the National University of Singapore, which is unchanged in ranking since 2017.
14. University of Melbourne, Australia — One of the biggest risers this year, the University of Melbourne’s business and management programs move up eight places from 22nd.
13. Northwestern University, USA — Northwestern, close to Chicago in the northern US, has climbed one place from 2017’s ranking. Famous alumni of the college include James Allen and Edwin Booz, who went on to found consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton in the early 20th century.
12. HEC Paris School of Management, France — HEC is dedicated to teaching subjects around business, management, and finance, and that specialism tells. It has consistently ranked in the top 15 schools in recent QS rankings.
11. University of California Berkeley, USA — Located just a stone’s throw from Silicon Valley, Cal Berkeley is the second most prestigious business and management degree on the West Coast of the US. It falls from 10th last year.
10. Bocconi University, Italy — Bocconi, based in Milan, Italy, provides the second-best business and management degree programmes of any university in a non-English-speaking country. It climbs one place from 2017’s list.
9. London School of Economics and Political Science, UK — LSE is better known for producing politicians and economists (27% of all the Nobel Prizes in Economics have been awarded or jointly awarded to LSE alumni, current staff or former staff) but its business school is also hugely successful. It has not moved from 2017.
8. University of Oxford, UK — Britain’s best university overall in numerous rankings, Oxford’s Said Business School is a favourite venue for students seeking to make it big in UK business. It falls from 7th in 2017.
7. University of Cambridge, UK — Leapfrogging its arch rival Oxford, Cambridge’s business and management degrees, taught out of the Judge Business School, are the UK’s second best.
6. Stanford University, USA — Stanford’s Graduate School of Business is one of the most prestigious institutions in America, and that prestige filters through to all of the university’s business and management degrees. It was also 6th in 2017’s ranking.
5. University of Pennsylvania, USA — Penn isn’t the most famous of the Ivy League colleges, but it does offer one of the best business and management degrees. The university’s Wharton School boasts former students like Warren Buffett — who dropped out before completing his degree — and US President Donald Trump. It stays in 5th place on this list for a 4th consecutive year.
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA — Generally better known for its science teaching, MIT also excels in business related subjects, staying 4th for a second year in a row.
3. London Business School, UK — The highest rated English speaking business school in Europe, LBS is an elite institution, and has been in QS’ top 3 for business and management degrees for the past four years.
2. INSEAD, France — Europe’s top university for the study of business management, INSEAD, situated in Fontainebleau, south of Paris. It climbs one place, having been 3rd behind London Business School in 2017.
1. Harvard University, USA — Having topped QS’ business and management ranking in 2017, Harvard keeps the top spot in 2018. Alumni include JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg, and Bridgewater Capital’s Ray Dalio.
