The 32 movies coming out this summer you can’t miss — from ‘Infinity War’ to ‘Incredibles 2’

This might come as a shock for those in the Northeast, but summer is just around the corner.

That means we’re coming up on the multiplexes being filled with Hollywood’s big blockbusters.

In the coming months that includes titles like “Deadpool 2,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “Incredibles 2.”

And we can’t leave out the movie a decade in the making: “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Here are 32 movies we think you should go out and see this summer:

April 27 – “Avengers: Infinity War”

You might have heard about this little movie. It has a few superheroes in it and they finally battle a big purple guy. Yes, it’s going to make a couple of dollars at the movie theaters. Get ready for the most ambitious crossover event in history.

May 4 – “Overboard”

The classic Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell 1987 romantic comedy gets a gender swap for its reboot, as Anna Faris plays the overworked employee of a spoiled Mexican playboy (Eugenio Derbez) who gets some payback when he gets amnesia after falling off his yacht.

May 4 – “Tully”

Jason Reitman reteams with “Young Adult” screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) and star Charlize Theron for his latest movie about a mother (Theron) who forms a unique bond with her nanny (played by Mackenzie Davis).

May 18 – “Deadpool 2”

Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with a Mouth and we couldn’t be more excited. This time Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) are along for the ride. It’s going to be a foul-mouthed good time.

May 25 – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

With its original directors getting fired, and an emergency acting coach sent on set for its lead actor, the standalone young Han Solo movie has received the kind of attention Disney and Lucasfilm weren’t hoping for. We’ll see if replacement director Ron Howard and actor Alden Ehrenreich as Solo can pull off another “Star Wars” hit.

June 1 – “Action Point”

It’s honestly the role Johnny Knoxville was born to play: the owner of an out-of-control amusement park. Based on the infamous New Jersey theme park, Action Park, Knoxville plays the owner of Action Point, an amusement park with poorly designed rides and under-trained staff. Expect a lot of “Jackass”-inspired stunts in this one.

June 8 – “Hereditary”

Receiving incredible buzz following its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, this horror movie from A24 (“Moonlight,” “The Florida Project”) might be the movie to check out this summer if you’re tired of the superhero movies.

June 8 – “Ocean’s 8”

The “Ocean’s” franchise returns with the all-female leading cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Rihanna.

June 11 – “Life of the Party”

After “Tammy” and “The Boss,” Melissa McCarthy teams once again with her husband, director Ben Falcone, in this comedy about a mother (McCarthy) who decides to spice up her life by going back to college. Specifically, she goes to the same school her daughter goes to. Expect the usual McCarthy silliness. The movie also stars Gillian Jacobs and Maya Rudolph.

July 13 (Limited) – “Eighth Grade”

A24 also has this highly anticipated teen comedy out during the summer. The feature directorial debut of comedian Bo Burnham, it follows a teenager surviving her last week of eighth grade who can’t wait to start high school.

June 15 – “Incredibles 2”

14 years after Pixar’s hit superhero movie, the Parr family is back with new bad guys to face and Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) has a new mission: taking care of the kids at home.

June 15 – “SuperFly”

Even a Blaxploitation classic is going to get the remake treatment this summer. Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Michael Kenneth Williams star.

June 15 – “Tag”

Ok, stay with us on this one: Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, and Hannibal Buress all star in this comedy about a group of friends who play an elaborate game of tag. This is based on a real story of adults who played an annual game of tag.

June 22 – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

The sequel to “Jurassic World” brings Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) back to the dinosaur island they escaped from in the last movie to save the dinosaurs before the island’s volcano erupts.

June 29 – “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

The drug war on the US/Mexico border has escalated and in this sequel to the 2015 hit movie, Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) reteam to police the situation in their unique style.

June 29 – “Uncle Drew”

Remember those Pepsi commercials where NBA star Kyrie Irving played playground basketball while dressed up as an old man? Well, Summit Entertainment went and made that concept into a movie. Along with Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Nick Kroll, and Tiffany Haddish also star.

July 4 – “The First Purge”

We’ve now hit the point in the franchise of “The Purge” where a prequel is the logical next movie. And it’s going to open on Independence Day of all dates.

July 6 – “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Everyone from the surprise hit Marvel movie “Ant-Man” is back for some silly, micro-sized action.

July 6 – “Sorry to Bother You”

A hit at this year’s Sundance, Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) plays a man who has discovered professional success thanks to a magical key to an alternate universe. Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, and Danny Glover also star.

July 13 – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

For part three of the successful Sony Animation franchise, Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) and the rest of the gang go on a monster cruise ship.

July 13 – “Skyscraper”

It wouldn’t be the summer season without a movie from The Rock. Expect Dwayne Johnson doing some amazing things and earning lots of box office coin doing it.

July 20 – “The Equalizer 2”

Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington return for the sequel to the 2014 movie. We can’t wait to see what kind of booby traps Denzel uses this time around to defeat the bad guys.

July 20 – “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”

Yes, “Here we go again.” All the ABBA songs you can stomach and an appearance by Cher.

July 27 – “Mission Impossible: Fallout”

Tom Cruise is back for another mission with his IFM team. It means more Rebecca Ferguson, so we’re good with that. And Henry Cavill will be sporting that mustache that caused so much trouble (and money) during the “Justice League” reshoots.

July 27 – “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”

The hit TV show about teenage superheroes gets some movie love.

July 27 – “Blindspotting”

One of the most talked-about movies from this year’s Sundance, race and gentrification are explored with freestyle raps and a lot of jokes as we follow the lives of two friends from Oakland trying to get by.

August 3 – “Christopher Robin”

Ewan McGregor plays the grown-up Christopher Robin who rediscovers the joys in life when his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh pays him a visit.

August 3 – “The Spy Who Dumped Me”

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon play two friends who end up involved in some serious espionage work.

August 10 – “The Meg”

Calling it now: This is going to be the sleeper hit movie of the summer. Jason Statham plays a former Naval captain and expert diver who must take on a 70-foot shark to rescue a scientist trapped on a deep-sea mission.

August 17 – “Captive State”

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” director Rupert Wyatt’s latest movie is a sci-fi thriller set in Chicago a decade after the occupation by an extraterrestrial force.

August 24 – “Slender Man”

We’ll be closing out the summer with this horror movie based on the internet sensation. Sweet dreams until then.

Summer TBD – “Mandy”

Director Panos Cosmatos follows up his stunningly whacked-out sci-fi debut feature, “Beyond the Black Rainbow,” with this equally stunning revenge tale starring Nicolas Cage, who delves into a drug-laced and blood-soaked journey to find the cult leader who ruined his quiet life with his love (played by Andrea Riseborough). You honestly have to see this movie to understand its madness.