Netflix’s 34 original drama series, ranked from worst to best

caption “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

Netflix‘s library of original content has grown exponentially since it released its first big show, “House of Cards,” in 2013.

Over the years, it has proved to be a hotbed for original drama programming, with shows like “Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why” becoming cultural sensations.

With so many drama series on the service, however, it can be hard to keep up with which shows are worth watching.

To create a cheat sheet for you, we turned to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank all of Netflix’s original drama series by their composite critical ratings. The shows had to have at least one season designated “Fresh” or “Rotten,” to ensure they had a high enough number of reviews.

We excluded shows that were continuations from other networks, like Channel 4’s “Black Mirror,” and we used audience scores to break any ties.

Here are Netflix’s 34 original drama shows, ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes critic score from lowest to highest:

34. “Iron Fist” — 18%

source Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

Critic score: 18%

Audience score: 75%

Netflix description: “Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny.”

33. “Between” — 22%

source Netflix

Critic score: 22%

Audience score: 67%

Netflix description: “After a mysterious disease kills every resident over 22 years old, survivors of a town must fend for themselves when the government quarantines them.”

32. “Gypsy” — 37%

source Netflix

Critic score: 37%

Audience score: 85%

Netflix description: “Therapist Jean Holloway develops dangerous and intimate relationships with the people in her patients’ lives in this simmering psychological thriller.”

31. “Hemlock Grove” — 38%

source NETFLIX

Critic score: 38%

Audience score: 70%

Netflix description: “Secrets are just a part of daily life in the small Pennsylvania town of Hemlock Grove, where the darkest evils hide in plain sight.”

30. “Marseille” — 40%

source Netflix

Critic score: 40%

Audience score: 67%

Netflix description: “The longtime mayor of Marseille is preparing to hand over the reins to his protégé when a sudden and ruthless battle erupts for control of the city.”

29. “Bloodline” — 57%

source Netflix

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 82%

Netflix description: “When the black sheep son of a respected family threatens to expose dark secrets from their past, sibling loyalties are put to the test.”

28. “Damnation” — 58%

source Netflix

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: “During the Great Depression, a stranger with a violent past poses as a preacher and rallies farmers to mount a strike in a rural Iowa community.”

27. “Marco Polo” — 62%

source Netflix

Critic score: 62%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: “Set in a world of greed, betrayal, sexual intrigue and rivalry, ‘Marco Polo’ is based on the famed explorer’s adventures in Kublai Khan’s court.”

26. “Marvel’s The Punisher” — 63%

source Netflix

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: “A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.”

25. “Ozark” — 64%

source Netflix

Critic score: 64%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

24. “Altered Carbon” — 65%

source Netflix

Critic score: 65%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: “After 250 years on ice, a prisoner returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: by solving a mind-bending murder.”

23. Collateral” — 71%

source Netflix

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 75%

Netflix description: “Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangled conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies.”

22. “The Defenders” — 74%

source Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Critic score: 74%

Audience score: 76%

Netflix description: “Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist join forces to take on common enemies as a sinister conspiracy threatens New York City.”

21. “The OA” — 76%

source JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 74%

Netflix description: “Seven years after vanishing from her home, a young woman returns with mysterious new abilities and recruits five strangers for a secret mission.”

20. “Seven Seconds” — 76%

source Netflix

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 84%

Netflix description: “The death of a 15-year-old African American boy in Jersey City sets off a police cover-up and a search for the truth.”

19. “The Get Down” — 79%

source Netflix

Critic score: 79%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: “In 1977 New York City, the talented and soulful youth of the South Bronx chase dreams and breakneck beats to transform music history.”

18. “The Mechanism” — 80%

source Netflix

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 77%

Netflix description: “A scandal erupts in Brazil during an investigation of alleged government corruption via oil and construction companies. Loosely inspired by true events.”

17. “13 Reasons Why” — 80%

source Beth Dubber/Netflix

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 80%

Netflix description: “After a teenage girl’s perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice.”

16. “House of Cards” — 81%

source David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: “A ruthless politician will stop at nothing to conquer Washington, D.C., in this Emmy and Golden Globe-winning political drama.”

15. “Sense8” — 81%

source Netflix

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix description: “From the creators of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Babylon 5’ comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other’s lives.”

14. “3%” — 83%

source Netflix

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 84%

Netflix description: “In a future where the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, you get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor.”

13. “Dark” — 84%

source Netflix

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

12. “Daredevil” — 86%

source Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 95%

Netflix description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

11. “Godless” — 88%

source Netflix

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 88%

Netflix description: “A ruthless outlaw terrorizes the West in search of a former member of his gang, who’s found a new life in a quiet town populated only by women.”

10. “Anne with an E” — 88%

source Netflix

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: “A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on ‘Anne of Green Gables.'”

9. “Narcos” — 88%

source Netflix

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 94%

Netflix description: “The true story of Colombia’s infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series.”

8. “Jessica Jones” — 89%

source Netflix

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 87%

Netflix description: “Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen.”

7. “Orange Is The New Black” — 91%

source JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 87%

Netflix description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”

6. “The Crown” — 91%

source Netflix

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

5. “Luke Cage” — 93%

source Netflix

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 78%

Netflix description: “A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn’t looking for a fight, but the people need a hero.”

4. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” — 93%

source Netflix

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 81%

Netflix description: “The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.”

3. “Stranger Things” — 94%

source Netflix

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 94%

Netflix description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

2. “Mindhunter” — 96%

source Netflix

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 94%

Netflix description: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.”

1. “Alias Grace” — 99%

source Netflix

Critic score: 99%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: “In 19th-century Canada, a psychiatrist weighs whether a murderess should be pardoned due to insanity. Based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning novel.”