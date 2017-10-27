The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

- source
This week, Weezer and rapper Big K.R.I.T. released new albums, and Drake collaborator Majid Jordan put out a new project.
Majid Jordan — “Not Ashamed”
“Not Ashamed” is a pitch-shifted and immersive highlight from “The Space Between,” the sophomore LP from Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan of Drake’s OVO Sound label.
Big K.R.I.T. — “Everlasting”
Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. seeks out “Everlasting” relationship chemistry on a soulful and dynamic track from his third studio album, “4eva Is a Mighty Long Time.”
First Aid Kit — “Postcard”
Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit whips out the wah-wah guitars on “Postcard,” a moving and well-executed country ballad with an old-school vibe.
Rhye — “Taste”
Rhye’s Mike Milosh crafts a compelling and uncharacteristically uptempo funk track with “Taste,” his latest in a string of solid singles.
Weezer — “Sweet Mary”
A nearly decent album cut from Weezer’s largely unlistenable new LP, “Pacific Daydream,” “Sweet Mary” approximates a Beach Boys-style pop song with mixed results.