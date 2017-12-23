The best sports photos of 2017

Sports give us some of the most defining moments of each year.

Looking back through photos not only serves as a reminder of events forgotten, but of the range of emotions that come with it.

From happiness to anger, sadness and celebration, to simply incredible highlights, these are our favorite photos of the year, courtesy of The Associated Press and Getty Images.

Markus Eisenbichler of Germany soars through the air.

Serena Williams serves at the Australian Open. It was later revealed she won the tournament while pregnant.

The Ballon d’Or.

Julian Edelman makes a circus catch in the Super Bowl.

An awkward handshake between off-field rivals.

Sergio Garcia celebrates a successful putt to win The Masters.

Barcelona players stand for a moment of silence for the victims of terrorist attack in Barcelona in August.

The agony of defeat for a Gonzaga basketball player.

What’s more relaxing than a summer evening baseball game?

Conor McGregor put on a show in the build-up to his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather got the upper-hand in the fight, however.

The Warriors celebrate clinching the NBA championship.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada look like something out of a Hollywood musical.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona levitates for a save during a practice.

Kendra Harrison of the US prepares for the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Quite the view at the Ski World Championships in Switzerland in February.

Snowy conditions in Buffalo created some dramatic images in the Bills and Colts’ “Snow Bowl.”

Penguins players erupt at advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, which they later won for the second straight year.

A scenic shot during Mixed Long Jump Open during Zatopek 10 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Green Bay Packers arrive at training camp with their annual biking ceremony.

Usain Bolt gave fans a farewell after his final race at the IAAF World Athletics Championship.

Doubles pair Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning the final at the Australian Open.

Foggy conditions obscured the visibility of the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl rematch.

Tiger Woods returned to golf under blue skies at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Ouch!

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Astros’ Jose Altuve are very different sizes.

Who’s smoother than Roger Federer?

LeBron James and Enes Kanter were arguing here, believe it or not.

Things get tense in soccer matches, too.

Bruce Maxwell of the A’s became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

Houston Texans players kneeled during the national anthem following controversial comments from the team owner.

Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the opening minutes of the NBA season.

Hockey is organized chaos.

Jordan Spieth and his caddy went nuts after a tournament-winning bunker shot at the Travelers Championship.

There’s something extra joyous about soccer celebrations.

Very joyous.

Pure exhaustion after the women’s 5000 meters at the IAAF World Athletics Championships.

This about sums up Novak Djokovic’s year on the tennis court.

Being a goalie is dangerous.

Scotland sneaks in a goal over England in a World Cup qualifier.

Perfect conditions at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

