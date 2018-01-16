30 of the best things you can buy at Target

- source
- Target
- Target has a large portfolio of private-label brands.
- These brands have become key drivers of growth for the business.
- We put together a selection of the top products available, based on consumer reviews and best-selling lists.
Target is the king of private label.
In 2017, the store launched eight different private label-brands, including women’s apparel line A New Day, menswear collection Goodfellow & Co., home goods brand Project 62, athleisure brand Joy Lab, and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, a home goods collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines from “Fixer Upper.”
CEO Brian Cornell said the store will launch another four over the course of 2018, one of which – Universal Thread – launches next month.
Private labels are a way to differentiate Target and boost profit margins while still being able to offer customers affordable prices. Its strategy seems to be working – in just over a year, sales at Cat & Jack, its kids’ apparel brand, surpassed $2 billion.
We scoured best-selling lists, customer reviews, and consulted the duo behind “Target Does It Again,” a self-proclaimed “source for all things cool at Target,” to put together a list of the best products you can buy exclusively at the chain.
Scented soy candle, $8.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 chevron rug, $90.99 (5 x 7 feet)
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Threshold wicker storage basket, $19.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 lamp with marble base, $49.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 10″ round wall clock with a gold & walnut finish, $8.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Threshold marble & wood coasters, $11.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Heath & Hand with Magnolia wool throw pillow, $12.48
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 pineapple wall art, $8.54
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 bookcase, $179.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Heath & Hand with Magnolia mug, $3.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 wood and stoneware planter, $29.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
A New Day velvet skirt, $16.08
- source
- Target
Available online here.
A New Day skinny high-rise pants, $24.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Who What Wear faux trim fur parka, $69.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Cat & Jack toddler girl’s sneakers, $19.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 Pomeroy barrel chair, $179.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Threshold marble top side table, $94.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
PIllowfort kids’ wearable blanket, $14.24
- source
- Target
Available online here.
K-Beauty hydrated glow kit, $24.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Up&Up soft & strong toilet paper, $4.99 (12 rolls)
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Up&Up eye makeup remover, $7.19
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Goodfellow & Co. men’s slim fit chinos, $22.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Goodfellow & Co. men’s work shirt, $29.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Goodfellow & Co. men’s desert boot, $44.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Cloud Island 4-pack short sleeve 100% cotton baby girls’ bodysuits, $9.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Pillowfort curtains, $18.99 to $24.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Pillowfort kids flannel sheet set, $15.19
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Cat & Jack toddler boys’ pull-on pants, $9
- source
- Target
Available online here.
JoyLab women’s leggings, $34.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.
Project 62 wood and rope patio love seat, $349.99
- source
- Target
Available online here.