14 movies playing at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival that should be on your radar

caption “Tully.” source Focus Features

Beginning on Wednesday, the Tribeca Film Festival kicks off another year of spotlighting fascinating movies, TV shows, and the latest projects from the world of virtual reality.

That isn’t even mentioning the anniversary screenings of treasured classics like “Schindler’s List” and “Scarface,” accompanied by talks with the legends behind the works.

But not everyone can make it to New York City to take in all the fun. Here are 14 movies showing at the fest that you should seek out when they are eventually released in theaters and streaming.

“The American Meme”

source Bert Marcus Productions

This documentary looks at the people who are famous for being famous – Paris Hilton, The Fat Jew, Emily Ratajkowski, among others – and dissects what you really have to do to become a social media brand. [Seeking distribution]

“Disobedience”

source Bleeker Street

Following up his best foreign film Oscar for “A Fantastic Woman,” Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio gives us the story of a taboo romance set in North London’s Orthodox Jewish community, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams. [Released by Bleecker Street on April 27]

“The Fourth Estate”

source Showtime

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus (“What Happened, Miss Simone?”) looks at the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency from inside one of the papers he criticizes the most: The New York Times. [Airing on Showtime May 27]

“General Magic”

source Matt Maude and Sarah Kerruish

What if we told you that the smartphone was around back in 1994? This documentary looks at the company General Magic which, four years after launching, amazed Silicon Valley when it revealed a handheld, wireless personal computer and phone that they called a “personal intelligent communicator.” Directors Matt Maude and Sarah Kerruish detail why you never heard about it. [Seeking distribution]

“Love, Gilda”

source Estate of Gilda Radner

The life of comedian Gilda Radner is explored in this documentary, from her rise on “Saturday Night Live” to her battle with ovarian cancer. It’s told through rare personal recordings and journey entries as well as interviews with the likes of Amy Poehler and Lorne Michaels. [Airing on CNN later this year]

“Mapplethorpe”

source Nancy Schreiber

Director Ondi Timoner looks at the life of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, with Netflix’s “The Crown” star Matt Smith in the lead role. [Seeking distribution]

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post”

source Sundance Institute

Winner of the grand jury prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Chloë Grace Moretz plays a teen forced into gay conversion therapy. It’s the latest movie from standout director Desiree Akhavan (“Appropriate Behaviour”). [Released by FilmRise on August 10]

“The Party’s Just Beginning”

source Edd Lukas

In her directorial debut, Karen Gillan (Nebula in the Marvel movies) plays a depressed twenty something in the Scottish Highlands who spends her nights getting drunk and hooking up with an out-of-towner. However, a chance encounter with an older man might be what she needs to get out of her funk. [Seeking distribution]

“The Rachel Divide”

source Netflix

Expect fireworks when this one is screened at the fest. It’s a look at Rachel Dolezal, who became infamous when it became known she passed herself off as African-American and became the head of a NAACP chapter. [Released by Netflix April 27]

“The Seagull”

source Abbott Genser

Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Annette Benning, and Corey Stoll star in this adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play. [Released by Sony Pictures Classics on May 11]

“Tully”

source Focus Features

Charlize Theron plays a mother trying to get by in the latest dramedy by director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody. [Released by Focus Features on May 4]

“Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1”

source Tribeca Film Festival

This one is for all you sneakerheads out there. This documentary looks at the shoe that changed the world: the Air Jordan 1. It came into the world disrupting the NBA and has since become iconic. [Released by Los York Entertainment in July]

“United Skates”

source Christopher Vanderwall

Filmmakers Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown look at the country’s little known African-American roller-rink community and the people who are introducing it to today’s generation. [Seeking distribution]

“Zoe”

source John Guleserian

Drake Doremus’ (“Equals”) latest movie is set in a not-too-distant future where relationships are honed down to a science. Léa Seydoux and Ewan McGregor play two people who have been developing the technology and suddenly find some flaws that makes them question everything. [Seeking US distribution]