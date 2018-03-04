From smoking a ‘peace pipe’ with the North Koreans to Jared Kushner getting stuck in security — here are Trump’s best jokes from the Gridiron dinner

By
Rebecca Harrington, Business Insider US
-

  • The Gridiron Club and Foundation, a charitable journalistic organization, hosted its 133rd anniversary dinner at The Renaissance Washington Hotel on Saturday.
  • President Donald Trump gave a joke-filled speech to members of the press and many top members of his administration who were in attendance.
  • Here are the best jokes from Trump’s speech, according to the White House pool report compiled by Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker.

Trump on the slew of news and scandals: “Another calm week at the White House. … We finally have it running like a fine-tuned machine.”

On senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner losing his security clearance: Trump said he was late to the dinner “because Jared couldn’t get through security. … Ivanka, you’ve got to do something!”

On Pence being a good “straight man”: “He is straight!” Pence begins every day asking, “Is he impeached yet?”

On Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “I offered him a ride over and he recused himself.”

On former White House strategist Steve Bannon: CNN lost its “very best reporter. … That guy leaked more than the Titanic.”

On former aide Omarosa Manigault: People say, “somehow you’re still doing great without Omarosa. … Omarosa, you’re the worst!”

On White House turnover: It’s “exciting and invigorating. … I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good.”

On who will leave the White House next: “Steve Miller or Melania?”

On the #FreeMelania hashtag about first lady Melania Trump: “She’s actually having a great time.”

On House minority leader Nancy Pelosi: “Man, she’s crazy, but she’s a fine woman.”

On former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential 2020 bid: “I would kick his ass like no other. … Man, would he be easy.”

On the North Korean conflict: Secretary of state Rex Tillerson and I should smoke a “peace pipe” with the Koreans.