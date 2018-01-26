The first trailer for Bill Simmons’ ‘Andre the Giant’ documentary is here and it shows the dark side of being one of the world’s most famous athletes

- source
- YouTube/HBO
- HBO has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming documentary, “Andre the Giant.”
- The film is on the life of André Roussimoff, a professional wrestler who suffered from gigantism.
- Andre the Giant was listed as 7-foot-4 and over 500 pounds and was a long-time rival of Hulk Hogan.
- The trailer depicts Roussimoff’s rise to becoming one of the most famous athletes in the world, but also the dark side of being Andre the Giant.
- This is the first HBO documentary produced by the Bill Simmons Media Group.
- Simmons, a huge pro wrestling fan, has long wanted to do a documentary on the wrestling giant.
- The film will debut on April 10.
Watch the trailer below: