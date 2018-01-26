The first trailer for Bill Simmons’ ‘Andre the Giant’ documentary is here and it shows the dark side of being one of the world’s most famous athletes

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

source
YouTube/HBO

  • HBO has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming documentary, “Andre the Giant.”
  • The film is on the life of André Roussimoff, a professional wrestler who suffered from gigantism.
  • Andre the Giant was listed as 7-foot-4 and over 500 pounds and was a long-time rival of Hulk Hogan.
  • The trailer depicts Roussimoff’s rise to becoming one of the most famous athletes in the world, but also the dark side of being Andre the Giant.
  • This is the first HBO documentary produced by the Bill Simmons Media Group.
  • Simmons, a huge pro wrestling fan, has long wanted to do a documentary on the wrestling giant.
  • The film will debut on April 10.

Watch the trailer below: