CRYPTO INSIDER: Alt-coins take over

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

The overall value of the global cryptocurrency market surpassed $700 billion on Wednesday to reach a fresh all-time high, with bitcoin’s share of that fortune shrinking.

Here are the standings as of Wednesday morning:

What’s happening: