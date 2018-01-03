CRYPTO INSIDER: Alt-coins take over

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.
The overall value of the global cryptocurrency market surpassed $700 billion on Wednesday to reach a fresh all-time high, with bitcoin’s share of that fortune shrinking.
Here are the standings as of Wednesday morning:
- Bitcoin (BTC): $15,055.28 (+1.91%)
- Ripple (XRP): $2.582 (+18.33%)
- Ethereum (ETH):$875.75 (+1.74%)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCC): $2,615.13 (+2.75%)
What’s happening:
- Bitcoin’s share of the cryptocurrency market hit an all-time low thanks to huge surges in the market caps of smaller digital coins.
- Bitcoin got a boost Tuesday thanks to a WSJ report which said Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund had amassed a substantial holding of the cryptocurrency.
- The cofounder of Ripple is now one of the world’s richest people thanks to his significant holdings of XRP, which has skyrocketed over 37,000%.
- Overstockis the “clear leader” when it comes to emerging blockchain stocks, a D.A. Davidson analyst said Wednesday.
- Finally, Israeli online trading platform Plus500 raised its profit forecasts for the year on Wednesday, saying it has benefitted from the booming popularity of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.