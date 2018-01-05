CRYPTO INSIDER: Ethereum clears $1,000

- source
- David Gray
Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.
Ethereum, now the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been on a tear in this first week of the year. The coin crossed the $1,000 mark early Friday morning before giving up some of its gains.
Here are the current standings:
- Bitcoin (BTC): $16,318.77 (+6.96%)
- Ripple (XRP): $2.512 (+11.05%)
- Ethereum (ETH):$987.33 (-8.17%)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCC): $2,424.50 (+3.17%)
What’s happening:
- The iced tea company that pivoted to blockchain is selling $8.4 million worth of shares to buy bitcoin mining machines.
- Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is looking into how it can use cryptocurrency.
- The SEC sent yet another stern warning about cryptocurrencies and ICO’s on Thursday, saying investors should “exercise caution.”
- Bitcoin is rising this morning, while Ripple’s XRP is falling, possibly due to a very public spat between a New York Times reporter and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter.
- Finally, “the year of digital is upon us,”Greenwich Associates says. Bitcoin, political gridlock, and big data are set to transform markets in 2018.