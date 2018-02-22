CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin traders might have found a ‘golden opportunity’

- source
- Lucas Jackson/Reuters
A potential “golden opportunity” has opened up for cryptocurrency arbitrage traders thanks to big differences in bitcoin’s price between South Korean and other exchanges, sometimes as large as 13%.
Here’s the scoreboard:
- Bitcoin (BTC): $9,946 (-4.88%)
- Ethereum (ETH): $$805 (-4.10%)
- Ripple (XRP): $0.88 (-7.34%)
- Bitcoin cash (BCC): $1,196 (-6.83%)
- Litecoin (LTC): $192 (-8.23%)
In the news:
- Bitcoin fell below $10,000 on Thursday for the fourth time in 2018
- Telegram is reportedly holding a 2nd pre-ICO sale but some crypto investors aren’t touching it with a ten-foot pole
- Riot Blockchain’s CEO is pushing back against critics and trying to convince the world his company is serious about crypto
- Coinbase is finally supporting new tech that could fix bitcoin’s slowness problem
- A 21-year-old just raised $34 million to build an anonymous crypto-trading platform
- A bitcoin exchange founder was arrested for allegedly lying to financial watchdogs
