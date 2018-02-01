CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin falls below $9,000

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
REUTERS/China Daily

Bitcoin briefly fell below $9,000 Thursday morning, its lowest level in more than two months. Ethereum, which was the best performing digital currency in January, is also falling.

Here are the current standings:

What else is happening: