CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin falls below $9,000

- source
- REUTERS/China Daily
Bitcoin briefly fell below $9,000 Thursday morning, its lowest level in more than two months. Ethereum, which was the best performing digital currency in January, is also falling.
Here are the current standings:
- Bitcoin (BTC): $9,078 (-10.1%)
- Ethereum (ETH): $1,045 (+2.9%)
- Ripple (XRP): $0.96 (-15.7%)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCC): $1,282 (-13.5%)
- Litecoin (LTC): $143 (-11.5%)
What else is happening:
