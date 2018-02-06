CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin recoups its overnight losses, threatens $7,000

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies got smoked overnight, with bitcoin falling below $6,000. Prices have regained some steam Tuesday morning, and are mostly in the green.

Here’s the full scoreboard:

What else is happening: