CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin recoups its overnight losses, threatens $7,000

Cryptocurrencies got smoked overnight, with bitcoin falling below $6,000. Prices have regained some steam Tuesday morning, and are mostly in the green.
Here’s the full scoreboard:
- Bitcoin (BTC): $6,987 (+1.3%)
- Ethereum (ETH): $700 (+1.4%)
- Ripple (XRP): $0.68 (+1.4%)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCC): $879 (-0.5%)
- Litecoin (LTC): $125 (+1.0%)
What else is happening:
