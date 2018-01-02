Bitcoin spikes after reports Peter Thiel’s fund owns ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ of the cryptocurrency

- source
- Markets Insider
- The price of bitcoin spiked over 10% Tuesday to around $14,500 a coin after the Wall Street Journal reported Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund had “amassed hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of the cryptocurrency.
- According to the report, the fund bought “$15 to 20 million” worth of the digital currency and has told investors that the bet is now worth over five times the principal investment.
- It’s not clear when the fund purchased the tokens, or if they’ve sold any, but the firm will likely see hefty profits after bitcoin’s 1,341% rise in 2017.
- The extremely volatile cryptocurrency is quickly gaining popularity among mainstream investment shops: Two exchanges launched bitcoin futures contracts in December, and Goldman Sachs is reportedly building a cryptocurrency trading desk.