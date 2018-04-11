CRYPTO INSIDER: Another Wall Street veteran has left for crypto

- source
- Reuters / Jianan Yu
Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.
Credit Suisse trader Nelson Minier has left for the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, Business Insider’s Frank Chaparro reports. He’ll be joining a former Jefferies senior vice president on the Kraken’s trading desk as the wave of Wall Streeters defecting to crypto firms continues.
Here are the current crypto prices:
- source
- Markets Insider
What’s happening:
- How to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using Coinbase on your iPhone
- Paying taxes on bitcoin isn’t nearly as hard as it sounds
- How to buy Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency
- An ETF veteran who ditched Wall Street for crypto explains how bitcoin can fit into a portfolio
- You can track the price of nearly two-dozen cryptocurrencies here
What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider’s Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.