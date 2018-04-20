CRYPTO INSIDER: Everyone’s biggest fear about ICO’s almost came true

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.
A cryptocurrency CEO bragged that he ran off with $50 million – but after a journalist tracked him down in Egypt, he said it was just a joke, highlighting a major issue in the industry.
Here are the current prices of major cryptocurrencies:
- source
- Markets Insider
What’s happening:
- Bitcoin Cash is soaring as traders ready for another hard fork
- Here’s why crypto isn’t accepted for more everyday transactions
- JPMorgan is testing issuing debt on the blockchain
- Gem has launched an all-in-one crypto trading and wallet app that interacts with 22 exchanges and 1,500 tokens
- Four Harvard students have raised $700,00 to start a crypto hedge fund
- Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, denies it will add the US dollar for trading
What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider’s Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.