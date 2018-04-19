CRYPTO INSIDER: Mt. Gox’s disgraced CEO finds redemption

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-
FILE PHOTO: Karpeles, CEO of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt Gox, attends news conference in Tokyo

caption
FILE PHOTO: Karpeles, CEO of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt Gox, attends news conference in Tokyo
source
Thomson Reuters

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

After 850,000 of former cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox’s bitcoin went missing due to a mysterious hack, CEO Mark Karpelès retired to his Tokyo penthouse. Now, he has a new job in crypto.

Here are the current crypto prices:

bitcoin price today crypto

source
Markets Insider

What’s happening:

What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider’s Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.